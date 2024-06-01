Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 122 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.85. 3,838,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $175.29 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

