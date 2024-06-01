Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,079,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

