Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,079,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %
Chorus Aviation stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
About Chorus Aviation
