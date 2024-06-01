Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in May

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

