Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:COOSF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

