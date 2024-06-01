Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Carbios SAS Trading Up 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:COOSF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.
About Carbios SAS
