Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$236,012.98 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$104.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$69.83 and a one year high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.56.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

