Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,211 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

MRK stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. 18,150,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

