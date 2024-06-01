Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 48,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,568. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

