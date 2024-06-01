Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.83

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.83 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 2,339,724 shares traded.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 0.14.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
