Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 921 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,310. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.28. The stock has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,227,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,714,429,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

