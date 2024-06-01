Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 22,976 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,098. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

