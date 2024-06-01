Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,031 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 3.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after buying an additional 387,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1,824.2% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 747,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 2,202,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,419. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

