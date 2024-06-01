Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $975,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

