Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 116,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 945.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 114,412.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.01. 9,134,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

