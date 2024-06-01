Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases Shares of 26,516 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,516 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.8 %

QLYS opened at $140.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $2,904,451. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile



Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

