Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.53 Million Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,270 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,664,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 60,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,681 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

