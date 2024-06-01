Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $9.65. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 243,492 shares.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

