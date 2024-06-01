Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.36. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 31,566 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.