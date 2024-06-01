Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.95. 30,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 141,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,881,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

