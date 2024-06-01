Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.43. 6,882,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,737. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.55. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.