7,962 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,879,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $253.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $259.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

