58,857 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $18,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

