13,255 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,797,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

