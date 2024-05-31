Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 520.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 43.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 200,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 80,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.69%.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.