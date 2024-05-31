Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.90. Weave Communications shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 66,280 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

