Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $115.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 188.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 266,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

