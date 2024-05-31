Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Toro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. 259,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

