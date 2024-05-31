The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

