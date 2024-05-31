Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.59

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 16187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

