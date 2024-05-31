Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. 421,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,380. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

