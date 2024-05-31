STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,693 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

SSKN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,025. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.08.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

