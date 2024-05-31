SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.82 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

