Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Increases By 180.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance
MMSMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
