Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Increases By 180.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance

MMSMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Metals, Mobility, and Other Businesses segments. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

