Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,011 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the average volume of 9,842 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

PTEN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 723,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.