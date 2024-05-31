North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group makes up approximately 7.7% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp owned about 7.72% of North American Construction Group worth $43,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $566.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

