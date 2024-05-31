Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after buying an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 682,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,011. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.