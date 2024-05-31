Luis Renato Castro Sells 38,200 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$211,505.76.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.44. 142,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,292. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

