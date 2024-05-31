Lcnb Corp Purchases Shares of 30,111 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. 151,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

