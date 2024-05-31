Lcnb Corp Purchases 496 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 357,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,120. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

