Lcnb Corp Acquires 4,150 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 793,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,350. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

