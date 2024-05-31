iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.55

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.55 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 29270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

