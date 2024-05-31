Investors Buy Large Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 14,807 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 171,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,108,000 after buying an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

