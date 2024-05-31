Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.3 million-$737.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.7 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,747. Guess? has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.