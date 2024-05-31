Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.02. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

