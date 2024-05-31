Global X Copper Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. 361,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,222. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,064,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

