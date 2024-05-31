Evercore ISI Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $22.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

KSS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 1,886,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

