Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $628.00 to $631.00. The stock had previously closed at $507.34, but opened at $523.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elevance Health shares last traded at $529.21, with a volume of 274,432 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.