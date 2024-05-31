Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $628.00 to $631.00. The stock had previously closed at $507.34, but opened at $523.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elevance Health shares last traded at $529.21, with a volume of 274,432 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.44.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Unexpected AI Innovators Transforming Their Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.