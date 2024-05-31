EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.15. EHang shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 332,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

EHang Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of EHang by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,173,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,840,000 after purchasing an additional 270,677 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of EHang by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

