CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 100.3% in May

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 216,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,736. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

