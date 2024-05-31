Claret Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Claret Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.42. 2,468,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

