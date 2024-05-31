Claret Asset Management Corp Takes $840,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 144,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,015. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

